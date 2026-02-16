SignageOS Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

February 16, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

SignageOS has completed its 2026 SOC 2 Type II audit with zero exceptions across 600 controls, the company said, reinforcing its position as a secure infrastructure provider to the digital signage industry.

The audit was conducted in accordance with standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and evaluated SignageOS’s internal controls related to security, availability, and data protection over an extended review period.

SOC 2 Type II is widely recognized as a benchmark for organizations handling sensitive customer data. Passing with zero exceptions indicates that signageOS’s security controls operated effectively throughout the audit window and no deficiencies were identified.

“Achieving zero exceptions across 600 audit controls reflects our organization’s foundational commitment to security excellence,” said Lukas Danek, CPO, signageOS. “This achievement demonstrates that security is woven into everything we do.”

The company said the certification strengthens its standing with enterprise customers operating in regulated sectors such as healthcare, financial services, and retail, where validated security practices are often mandatory. signageOS also maintains a real-time trust and compliance portal providing visibility into its ongoing security operations.

SignageOS provides hardware-agnostic infrastructure software designed to unify the digital signage ecosystem, offering device management and control capabilities for integrators, CMS providers and enterprise end users. As reported earlier on Sixteen:Nine, the company recently expanded that infrastructure layer with the launch of Supra, a streaming solution designed to simplify and scale real-time content distribution across complex signage networks, further extending its role beyond device management into high-performance content delivery.