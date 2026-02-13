LG Expands Express Install as Part of Broader Teams Rooms Standardization Push

February 13, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

LG Electronics USA has updated its Express Install for Microsoft Teams Rooms bundle, expanding the packaged solution to better support small meeting rooms as enterprises continue scaling hybrid collaboration environments.

The bundle combines a 4K UHD LG commercial display with a Microsoft Teams-certified Jabra Panacast 40 video bar and a purpose-built stand, designed for deployment in approximately 60 minutes. While initially designed for huddle spaces, the updated configuration now supports small-room environments, where a large share of hybrid meetings typically take place.

Built on Microsoft’s Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), the system aligns with Microsoft’s security, device management, and integrity framework. By packaging display, video, and mounting hardware into a single SKU, LG is positioning the offering as a repeatable, standardized deployment model for IT teams and channel partners rolling out Teams Rooms at scale.

Small rooms have historically been among the least consistently equipped collaboration spaces within enterprises, despite high usage. LG’s bundled approach reflects a broader push to simplify deployment and reduce variability in integration as organizations look to standardize Teams-based meeting environments across the workplace.

As Microsoft continues to anchor enterprise collaboration strategies, manufacturers are increasingly aligning hardware portfolios around certified, platform-driven room systems. LG’s Express Install update demonstrates that shift toward scalable, IT-managed deployments rather than custom AV builds.

(Image: LG Electronics)