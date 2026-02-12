Playipp Launches Unified Screen Management Interface

February 12, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Playipp has introduced a redesigned screen management interface to simplify digital signage operations for organizations managing networks at scale.

The Nordic provider, which serves more than 4,000 businesses, has consolidated previously separate screen-management tools into a single “Screens” view, allowing users to access display status, layouts, settings, and playlists from one location rather than navigating multiple menus.

The update was developed in response to customer feedback highlighting fragmented workflows. The unified interface allows communication and IT teams to monitor and manage all displays centrally.

“We want users to focus on what really matters: communicating with their audience not navigating a system,” said Thomas Sundgren, CPO at Playipp. “This redesign represents a fundamental rethinking of how screen management should work in modern digital signage platforms.”

The interface includes both a hierarchical tree view for multi-site deployments and a customizable list view presenting screen data in a sortable table. Users can search for screens by name, address, or ID, filter by online or offline status for troubleshooting, and export inventory data for reporting. The redesigned layout also incorporates updated typography, cleaner formatting and improved contrast to support faster decision-making.