TCL Activates Olympic Partnership in Milan With Broadcast and Display Deployment

February 11, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

TCL has launched its “It’s Your Greatness” campaign to coincide with the opening of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, combining a high-visibility public activation in central Milan with a behind-the-scenes deployment of broadcast and display technology.

The company unveiled TCL Edelweiss Land in Piazza Duca d’Aosta outside Milan Central Station, a 500-square-meter (5,400-square-foot) showcase running February 5-22 that highlights its latest display technologies, including panels developed by TCL CSOT, alongside smart home products and Rayneo AR glasses. The installation places TCL branding and screen technology in one of the city’s highest-traffic locations during the Games period.

Beyond the public activation, TCL is supporting Olympic Broadcasting Services at the International Broadcasting Center, providing TVs, digital signage, and technical assistance to help media organizations deliver coverage of Milano Cortina 2026 to global audiences. The deployment reinforces the growing role of technology partners in the infrastructure that underpins large-scale sporting events.

TCL products are also installed in Olympic Villages in Milan, Anterselva and Livigno, where TVs and smart appliances are being used in athlete accommodations. The company is additionally supplying display technology for the “Athlete Moment,” enabling competitors to connect with family members immediately after events.

The Olympic activation follows TCL’s appearance at Integrated Systems Europe 2026, where the company positioned itself more clearly as a digital signage provider. Exhibiting in Hall 1, TCL showcased large-format and commercial display solutions as part of a broader push into professional AV and out-of-home markets.

With a presence spanning city-center experiential space, broadcast facilities, and athlete environments, TCL is using Milano Cortina 2026 to demonstrate both its consumer electronics portfolio and its expanding footprint in professional display and digital signage infrastructure.

(Images: TCL)