OAAA Releases Updated OpenOoH Taxonomy to Streamline DooH Buying

February 11, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) has introduced an updated OpenOoH venue taxonomy designed to bring greater transparency and consistency to digital out-of-home (DooH) transactions.

The revision responds to market demand for standardized venue definitions that support buying and selling DooH inventory at scale and better integrate OoH into cross-channel media planning alongside digital and connected TV.

The update introduces clearer distinctions between formats that were previously grouped together and adds more granular classifications for fast-growing segments such as retail media and entertainment venues, where digital signage has expanded rapidly.

“With OoH becoming ever more deeply integrated into cross-channel media planning, a shared, precise inventory language is essential,” said Patrick Dolan, Chief Operating Officer of OAAA, noting that clearer standards reduce friction and increase buyer confidence.

Premesh Purayil, Chief Technology Officer of Outfront Media Inc., said the revised framework is a step toward more transparent and scalable DooH buying and measurement.

Developed by the OpenOoH Taxonomy Working Group under OAAA’s Taxonomy Committee, the update is intended to create a shared industry language that supports more efficient planning, buying and evaluation of OoH inventory across direct and programmatic channels.