Moment Factory Develops Indoor Nature Playscape at Mandai Wildlife Reserve

February 11, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Montreal-based multimedia studio Moment Factory has completed Curiosity Cove, a permanent indoor playscape at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, developed in collaboration with Mandai Wildlife Group.

The 4,600-square-meter (approximately 49,500-square-foot) attraction is described as Singapore’s largest indoor nature-inspired play space for children aged three to 12. Located within Mandai’s wildlife campus – home to the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and River Wonders – the new facility adds a year-round indoor component to the destination.

Mandai Wildlife Group selected Moment Factory as lead experience designer and content producer. The studio worked with Mandai’s team and wildlife specialists to shape the spatial layout, interactive media, and integrated lighting and sound systems.

Curiosity Cove is organized into four themed zones: Forestlands, Grasslands, Drylands, and Wetlands, and includes more than 30 multi-sensory play elements. Natural forms are reinterpreted at an enlarged scale, with giant roots forming passageways, netted structures resembling spider webs and sculpted terrain designed for climbing and crawling.

Technology is embedded throughout the space, with sensors, projection, lighting, and spatial audio integrated into architectural elements. Movement triggers shifts in light, sound, and digital layers, linking physical activity with responsive media.

Signature features include a six-meter-tall (nearly 20-foot) orangutan tree-bed climbing platform and a 27-meter-long (about 89-foot) giant snake structure incorporating a net-maze tunnel. The layout also includes two dedicated calm zones intended to provide quieter areas within the larger environment.

Feedback from children in the target age group helped shape how the space flows and how its interactive elements respond.