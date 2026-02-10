Ocean Outdoor Launches Creator-Led DooH Offering With Infinitum

February 10, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Ocean Outdoor has partnered with Creator by Infinitum, part of Infinitum Group, to launch an integrated advertising product that combines premium digital out-of-home (DooH) inventory with creator-led social campaigns.

Called Ocean Creator, the offering pairs high-profile DooH locations with selected content creators to produce social-first campaigns designed to extend reach beyond the screen. Brands buy a guaranteed audience built on DooH footfall data, organic creator reach, and targeted paid social.

The model draws on Ocean’s neuroscience research, which found that amplifying DooH through social channels delivers a 21 percent uplift in engagement compared with standard paid social. When shared by a relevant influencer, brand lean-in increases by a further 35 percent.

Sites range from landmark locations such as Piccadilly Lights to regional city screens, with creators matched to briefs based on style and audience fit.

Sky UK & Europe is the launch partner, with the campaign timed to coincide with the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and promote its partnerships with Team GB and ParalympicsGB.

The campaign features four-time British Winter Olympian Chemmy Alcott, with content running across more than 50 Ocean screens in 14 UK cities, including Piccadilly Lights, Westfield Stratford City and Liverpool Media Wall.

Nick Shaw, CEO of Ocean UK, said the partnership builds on established evidence that premium DooH can enhance social media performance. “The result is a powerful ripple effect that unlocks broader audiences and better outcomes for brands,” he said.

(Image: Ocean)