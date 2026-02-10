ABCS Insights Expands Outcomes-Based Media Measurement into Canada

February 10, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

ABCS Insights has launched its full-funnel advertising effectiveness solutions in the Canadian market, offering brands, agencies, and publishers an outcomes-driven measurement platform that connects media exposure with business results across the consumer journey.

The expansion enables Canadian marketers to measure advertising impact from brand awareness and consideration through to conversion and sales across digital, in-store and out-of-home environments, using integrated data that includes audience signals, foot traffic, brand perception and sales lift.

Early Canadian campaign benchmarks show a median incremental sales lift of 5.73 percent and a median incremental return on ad spend of $2.00 for digital media, underscoring the platform’s focus on measurable performance.

Jerome Shimizu, CEO of ABCS Insights, said the launch extends the company’s unified growth intelligence framework, which links media, promotions, and consumer behavior to business outcomes across the full purchase funnel.

“Media that isn’t measured is often undervalued,” said Tom Acquaviva, Chief Revenue Officer at ABCS Insights. “Understanding how media moves product off the shelf helps brands unlock investment value.”

The Canadian rollout supports multiple verticals, including consumer packaged goods, retail, and quick-service restaurants, across media such as digital, out-of-home, and shopper marketing.

(Image: ABCS Insights)