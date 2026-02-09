Ross Video Earns Four Best of Show Awards at ISE 2026

February 9, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Ottawa, Canada’s Ross Video received four Best of Show awards at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026, reflecting growing industry recognition as the company expands its presence in the Broadcast AV market.

In its third year exhibiting at ISE, Ross Video was recognized for its Vertex, Quorum, and NRG platforms, highlighting increased adoption of its broadcast-grade technologies across corporate AV, experiential environments, and live entertainment applications. The awards signal continued momentum as AV professionals and integrators seek production tools that balance reliability with workflow simplicity.

The recognition reflects a broader shift of broadcast technologies into professional AV, where demand is rising for systems capable of supporting hybrid production workflows without added operational complexity. Ross Video’s platforms are designed to bridge that gap, bringing proven broadcast performance into more flexible AV deployments.

Vertex was recognized for its unified platform integrating video, audio, lighting, and control for immersive environments. Quorum received recognition for enabling scalable, professional-grade production workflows in corporate and multi-studio settings, while NRG was honored for its simple, reliable SDI routing that supports hybrid broadcast and AV operations.

“Our focus has been on creating tools that work across diverse environments — from corporate spaces to large event venues,” said Martin Kuhn, Vice President of Experiential Technologies at Ross Video. “Being recognized across multiple categories shows that the AV community appreciates how we’re integrating control, audio, lighting, and production in ways that actually make a difference.”