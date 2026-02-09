Christie to Divest Broadcast and Professional Video Business to Vista PHX

February 9, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Christie Digital Systems USA has reached an agreement in principle to sell its Broadcast and Professional Video (BPV) business to Vista PHX, Corp., with the transaction expected to close by the end of February.

The deal includes Christie’s video processing product lines, including the Spyder, Terra, Phoenix, and Mastering Gateway platforms. The business will operate as an independent company based in Phoenix, Arizona, where the technologies were originally developed and manufactured.

Vista PHX will be led by Clark Williams as CEO and Jeff Wilson as CFO, both industry veterans with long experience in the video processing sector. Williams said returning the product lines to independent ownership will allow the team to move faster and invest more deeply in innovation while maintaining continuity for customers and partners.

Christie acquired Phoenix, USA-based Vista Controls Systems, the original developer of the Spyder video processing systems, in 2007.

Christie President and COO Michael Phipps said the divestiture supports the company’s long-term strategic priorities while ensuring a smooth transition for employees and customers. Under the terms of the agreement, Vista PHX will honor existing warranties and service agreements and continue supporting the full portfolio, including the Spyder X80 and X20 systems.

The transaction narrows Christie’s footprint in the standalone broadcast and live-event video processing segment, returning those platforms to dedicated ownership while allowing Christie to further concentrate on its core display and visualization technologies.

(Image: Christie)