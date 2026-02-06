Two New Twin Screens Installed at Midtown Toronto Corner

Developed in partnership with Sussex Permitting & Development Group (PDG), the project replaces existing signage with two 14-by-48-foot (approximately 4.3-by-14.6-meter) digital screens, each built with a 10 mm pixel pitch. The new format is a 29 percent increase in available advertising space while delivering improved brightness and image clarity for both daytime and nighttime viewing.

Located at the intersection of Yonge and Eglinton, the center is a major retail, residential, and transit hub, with direct access to the always-busy Yonge–University–Spadina subway line. The property includes more than 150 offices across two towers, over 60 storefronts, and close proximity to high-density residential developments, generating pedestrian traffic of more than 60,000 people per day.

“This project demonstrates how Pattison Outdoor continues to set the benchmark for quality in Canadian OoH,” said Steve McGregor, president of Pattison Outdoor Advertising. “We’re proud to offer advertisers premium digital assets in one of Toronto’s most vibrant commercial and residential hubs.”

The new displays are equipped with Pattison’s Smart Ad technology, allowing advertisers to deliver dynamic campaigns triggered by real-time data such as weather conditions or live sports scores. The wraparound design also supports forced-perspective 3D creative, enabling brands to deliver more immersive, attention-grabbing displays.

“The introduction of these updated spectacular displays will visually enhance the area while providing new opportunities for tenant, advertiser and community messaging,” added Paul Seaman, senior counsel and director at Sussex PDG.

(Image: Pattison)