Pattison Outdoor Upgrades Yonge Eglinton Centre With Twin Large-Format Digital Screens

Two New Twin Screens Installed at Midtown Toronto Corner

February 6, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Pattison Outdoor, Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company, has installed two new large-format displays at Toronto’s Yonge Eglinton Centre, upgrading one of Midtown Toronto’s most heavily trafficked intersections with brighter, higher-impact LED advertising.

Leave a comment