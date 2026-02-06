ISE 2026 Closes with 92,170 Visitors – More than Ever Before

February 6, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

ISE 2026 kept its record streak alive. Since 2022, the Barcelona trade show has been reporting new highs year after year, and this year’s edition was no exception. From the first day onwards, the halls were busy, with steady visitor traffic right through to the end of the show.

According to the organisers, ISE 2026 welcomed 92,170 visitors, with a total of around 212,000 visits, 120,940 registrations. For comparison, in 2025 the show drew 85,351 unique visitors, recording 185,700 total visits and 110,540 registrations. That’s an increase of almost 8% in total visits. The second show day recorded a record number of 64,000 visitors, which is more than ISE had in 2019 across four days.

A more global visitor profile

Congestion was not limited to the main routes; many of the smaller halls and secondary aisles were equally well attended. The show’s international profile also continues to grow. Overseas exhibitors and visitors were a common sight across the show floor. ISE has clearly turned from a European event into a global one.

Overall, exhibitors also stepped up their presence this year. Many booths were bigger, more ambitious, and more technically involved than in previous editions. Large LED builds and immersive demos were everywhere, highlighting how important ISE has become for companies looking to make an impact.

Technological advancements across the board

Importantly, ISE 2026 was not just about size and spectacle. There was also visible technological progress on display. Across categories, exhibitors showed concrete improvements in efficiency, quality, and automization. AI-driven tools featured prominently, often positioned as part of real-world workflows rather than future concepts.

Despite ongoing uncertainty in the wider economy, the mood among exhibitors was generally upbeat. Many reported good-quality conversations and promising leads. That confidence is already carrying over into the future, with exhibitors signalling continued commitment to the show and positive expectations for ISE 2027.

Once again, ISE confirmed its role as the key meeting point for the ProAV and digital signage industries. With growing international participation and another set of record figures, the show continues to strengthen its position well beyond the European market.