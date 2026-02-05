Outfront Extends Formula E’s Miami E-Prix Reach With City-Wide Digital Signage Push

February 5, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Outfront Media has been named the Official Out-of-Home Advertising Partner of the 2026 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Miami E-Prix, activating a city-wide digital signage campaign designed to extend race visibility beyond the circuit.

The one-year partnership included large-format digital billboards and transit displays across South Florida, with placements concentrated in and around Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami International Autodrome. Outfront said the deployment was intended to carry Formula E branding into high-traffic commuter corridors before, during and after race weekend.

As part of the agreement, Outfront received access to Formula E IP, allowing official branding to be used across digital OoH creative and event-related installations. The campaign featured digital signage, fan-village banners, and media backdrops, alongside Outfront’s roadside and transit displays, creating a consistent visual presence across the region.

“Outfront has been instrumental in capturing the spirit of Formula E, providing an incredible platform to amplify our message across the city of Miami and ensuring that the energy of the Miami E-Prix reaches fans exactly where they live, work, and play,” said Lee Zohlman, Partnerships Director at Formula E.

The Miami activation builds on Outfront’s recent expansion into major sports and live-event partnerships, positioning digital OoH as a tool for extending venue-based experiences into surrounding urban environments. Formula E, the world’s first all-electric motorsport series, has increasingly relied on large-scale media and signage to enhance race visibility in dense city settings, where street circuits and temporary venues are common.