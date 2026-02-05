NBC Sports Taps Planar LED Video Walls for 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Coverage

February 5, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Planar has been selected by NBC Sports to supply fine-pixel LED video walls for its production of broadcast coverage of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The deployment will use Planar’s DirectLight Pro Series LED video walls with a 1.2 millimeter pixel pitch in key studio spaces in Milan, including Studio A and Studio B. The LED surfaces will form architectural backdrops and dynamic windows that frame venue imagery and graphics, supporting NBC Sports’ live storytelling from Italy to viewers in the United States.

The arrangement continues a relationship between Planar and NBC Sports that stretches back to 2016, with the display technology provider supporting previous Olympic and major sports productions. Planar’s LED walls are being positioned as a central visual tool to convey the scale and excitement of the winter games, helping bring competition highlights, studio segments, and immersive visuals to NBC’s broadcast and streaming audiences.

“We’re proud to return as an LED video wall provider for the world’s most prestigious sporting event, powering NBC Sports’ broadcast coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics with leading-edge LED video walls that deliver stunning visuals,” said Tom Petershack, general manager of media and special projects at Planar. “Our displays are built to elevate the broadcast environment, enabling storytelling that connects with audiences in meaningful ways.”

The 2026 Winter Olympics run from Feb. 6–22, followed by the Paralympic Games March 6–15, and will be covered across NBC’s linear and digital platforms.

(Image: Planar)