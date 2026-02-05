ISE 2026 Mid-Show Updates: From Drone Shows to Free Throws

February 5, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Our editors are still roaming the halls of ISE 2026 in Barcelona – here are some cool and curious things they spotted in the halls.

+++5 February 2026 | 17:30+++

Basketball Challenge at Disguise Booth

Anyone still looking for a bit of movement at the end of the third day of ISE 2026 should head over to the Disguise booth in Hall 4. A small basketball court is set up there, and visitors have 30 seconds to sink as many free throws as possible.

Basketball Challenge at Disguise Booth (Image: invidis)

+++5 February 2026 | 16:05+++

Mission-Critical Showcase at Alfalite Booth

At the end of the third day of ISE 2026, Alfalite and seven other companies presented a live showcase. A booth from Solid State Logic was broadcast live as part of a “crisis zone” scenario. The Alfalite booth served as a television studio, where the live transmission was controlled from RGB Spectrum’s control room. A video of parts of the live broadcast is also available.

The Alfalite Booth as Broadcast Studio (Image: invidis) The RGB Spectrum Booth as Control Room (Image: invidis)

+++5 February 2026 | 15:05+++

Spinetix Makes Us Feel Welcome

Spinetix came up with something pretty neat for their visitors: Greeting visitors on the screens during their CMS demonstrations.

Spinetix welcoming message to its booth visitors. (Image: invidis)

+++5 February 2026 | 13:48+++

When the Sun Steps Back, Displays Step Up

Grey skies outside, full brightness inside. Displays deliver in the ISE halls what the sun does not – creating strong visual impact.

Grey skies over ISE (Image: Invidis)

+++5 February 2026 | 13:20+++

We started to see drone technologies featured at ISE around three years ago. Before that, drones weren’t really part of the ProAV ecosystem. However, using the sky as a screen is becoming more and more popular. On the evening of each show day, ISE now presents a drone show above the roof of Fira Gran Via. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/D944H4eba_o +++5 February 2026 | 12:17+++

Interactive Mask Projection at Christie Booth

Interactive projection mapping installation spotted at Christie’s booth. Visitors create patterns on tablets that are projected live onto masks. More on Christie’s ISE showcase soon on invidis.

Interactive mask installation with projections from the Korus Series at the Christie stand. (Image: invidis)

+++ 5 February 2026 | 11:51+++

An Outdoor Social Media Dashboard

ISE using the transparent LED wall at the South Entrance of Fira Gran Via as a social media dashboard:

LED at the South Entrance (Image: invidis)

+++ 5 February 2026 | 09:01+++

Halfway Through the Show

Halfway through ISE, Balthasar Mayer takes stock: Key takeaways are summarized in his latest article on invidis.

Half-Time at ISE – and the Era of Market Change? – Booth of Chinese Manufacturer Hisense (Image: invidis)

+++4 February 2026 | 18:28+++

ISE Halftime: Full Aisles, also at the Exit

Even at the exit, the crowds are still there: The second day of ISE has come to an end, and many exhibitors expect the number of visitors to be significantly higher than in 2026. If this is the case, ISE would again set another record.

End of Day Two at ISE 2026

+++4 February 2026 | 16:15+++

ISE Digital Signage Summit Wraps Up

The Digital Signage Summit ISE 2026 has come to a close after another successful edition. Industry representatives discussed the key developments shaping the market. Topics included AI opportunities, best‑practice approaches, managed signage, retail media, and global outlooks from leading experts.

Thank you to all participants who joined this year’s ISE DSS!

ISE DSS with another well-received edition in Barcelona. (Foto: invidis)

+++4 February 2026 | 14:15+++

Lightking or Kinglight?

Sometimes, it’s hard to tell apart some exhibitors by their names. Onsign and Nsign anyone? Or Livesignage and Signagelive? In hall 3, two Chinese companies are making our heads spin:

Kinglight and Lightking mirror each other’s names all on their own at ISE 2026 in Barcelona. (Image: invidis)

+++4 February 2026 | 09:16 +++

Day Two: DSS ISE

The second day kicks off with our DSS ISE event. The Summit will provide in-depth insights into the potential of AI, managed signage, and many other key industry trends.

