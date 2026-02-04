Video: Impressions from the Sixteen:Nine Mixer at ISE 2026

February 4, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

ISE is well on its way and the initial visitor numbers point towards a new record show. But what happens on the show floor is only half of the ISE experience – most of us are trying to juggle around several cocktail events and dinner invitations, never being able to actually meet with all the people we would like to see. That’s why the Sixteen:Nine mixer on the night before the first show day is such a beloved format: it brings the digital signage family together in one spot and gives you the chance to at least have brief exchanges with some familiar faces before getting swept up by the chaos of it all.

We recorded a little video capturing the atmosphere and asked our guests what the best thing about the event is. Check it out: