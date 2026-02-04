Intuit’s TurboTax Soho Flagship Centers Experience Around 30-Foot Curved LED Wall

February 4, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

With the April tax filing deadline looming large on the minds of many, Intuit has opened a new TurboTax flagship store in New York City’s Soho neighborhood, featuring a large-format curved LED display as the centerpiece of a reimagined in-person tax-filing experience. The store blends Intuit’s AI-driven consumer platform with local human expertise, with the 30-foot LED wall anchoring how the brand introduces its AI+HI (Human Intelligence) approach in a physical space.

The curved display sits at the heart of the store’s Forum and was developed by Buck, which led the design and animation of the screen’s interactive content. Ambient animations establish a premium, tech-forward retail environment, while interactive touchpoints help visitors understand the value of expert guidance and explore their financial options with greater clarity.

Intuit is positioning the LED wall as more than a branding feature, using it as a visual guide through the TurboTax experience. The content is designed to feel approachable and informative, helping reduce anxiety around tax filing while reinforcing how automation and human support work together.

The Soho flagship store marks the launch of nearly 600 Expert Office locations nationwide, along with 20 TurboTax retail stores in major U.S. markets. Customers can begin their tax return digitally, continue it in-store, and move between self-service, collaborative support, or full-service expert handling, with continuity maintained across each step.

“This isn’t just another tax store; it is a modern space where our AI and local human expertise converge to provide trusted, personalized guidance. We are providing the antidote to tax-related stress and anxiety,” said Mark Notarainni, executive vice president and general manager of Intuit’s Consumer Group.

Intuit said the combination of spatial design, large-format digital storytelling, and AI-powered services is intended to transform tax filing from a once-a-year chore into a more supportive, year-round experience.