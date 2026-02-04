Advertima, Adtrac and PADS4 form strategic partnership

February 4, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Advertima, Adtrac and PADS4 have formed a strategic partnership to bring online-style performance advertising capabilities to in-store retail media environments.

The collaboration enables PADS4-powered screen networks to support audience-based, impression-driven ad delivery, allowing retailers, venue operators and media owners to activate in-store media using the same performance logic that drives digital channels. The approach positions in-store screens as scalable, measurable, and revenue-generating assets, while continuing to support content-driven communication, including wayfinding, brand storytelling, and shopper information.

PADS4 powers complex, data-driven visual communication across retail stores, shopping centers, transportation hubs and other shopping environments worldwide. Through the partnership, existing PADS4 customers can layer real-time audience intelligence onto their screen networks without disrupting current deployments or operational workflows, allowing in-store advertising to be delivered based on the audiences present at the point of exposure.

Advertima contributes the audience intelligence layer through its sensor-based Audience AI platform, which uses privacy-by-design 3D computer vision and edge-based processing to translate physical audience presence into anonymous, addressable audience segments in real time. These segments are used to trigger, prioritize and measure ad delivery at the moment of exposure, enabling real-time segmentation, addressability and audience-level reporting aligned with digital media standards

Adtrac helps run these audience-based campaigns by dynamically managing and optimizing ad delivery across in-store screen networks, allowing impression-based advertising to run alongside existing loop-based content

The three companies are positioning in-store screen networks as unified media ecosystems at the intersection of digital signage, retail media and performance advertising, helping operators attract brand and media budgets while preserving established trade and shopper marketing use cases.

The integrated solution will be demonstrated live at ISE at the PADS4 booth.