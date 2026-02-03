Video Briefing: The Three Big Digital Signage Business Trends of ISE 2026

February 3, 2026 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

At ISE 2026, we’re seeing three big developments shaping the digital signage landscape this year.

The first trend that’s becoming in Barcelona is reduced complexity for large‑scale deployments. Although the majority of the market still suffers from fragmented platforms and operating systems, the trend focuses on manufacturers simplifying their own solutions to make scaling more efficient and manageable.

The second theme is sustainability. Progress happens largely behind the scenes: new SoC generations and LED controllers improve energy efficiency and extend hardware lifecycles.

The third trend is experience‑driven solutions. AI plays a growing role across hardware, CMS platforms and workflows, enabling more automated processes and richer content creation.

Watch the full video live from ISE: