A First Look at the Visual Highlights of ISE 2026 (Video)

February 3, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Walking the showfloor in the early hours of the first ISE day, the energy is already unmistakable. I did a quick walk through hall 3 of ISE, where all the big visual solution providers are located, to have a look at the display technologies and booth designs setting the tone for this year’s event.

As expected, LED dominates the visual conversation. LG once again delivers one of the most striking centerpieces at the show, with a two-layer LED installation combining kinetic movement, transparent elements, and forced-perspective content. Samsung leans heavily into spatial and transparent LED signage with a holographic feel, while German Lang AG draws crowds to a photo spot in front of a curved LED wall.

Beyond the spectacle, we’re also seeing some under the hood trends already: LCD continues to be the industry’s commercial backbone, with manufacturers like Philips introducing LCD displays designed for edge AI applications. Sustainability and higher processing power are clearly part of the story as well.

Watch the video to get a visual tour of ISE 2026’s early highlights: