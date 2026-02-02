Peerless-AV Launches Refinio All-in-One dvLED Media Wall

February 2, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Just in time for ISE, Peerless-AV has introduced the Refinio Media Wall, an all-in-one dvLED display solution designed to simplify deployment in executive boardrooms, conference rooms and training environments.

The Refinio Media Wall integrates a Chip-on-Board dvLED display, precision-engineered mounting, integrated cabinetry, optional video conferencing, and acoustic housing into a single, preconfigured system. Peerless-AV maintains that the approach reduces pre-installation room preparation, shortens installation timelines, and lowers overall project complexity compared with multi-vendor or custom-built solutions.

Available off the shelf in 108-inch (274 cm), 136-inch (345 cm), and 163-inch (414 cm) configurations, the system is designed for fast, repeatable installations across professional environments. Its integrated base cabinetry provides organized storage for third-party AV components, such as image processing, video conferencing, and power protection, while maintaining a clean, finished appearance and allowing service access.

“By combining dvLED technology, integrated mounting, and high-end AV cabinet storage into a single, preconfigured system, we’re giving integrators and end users a faster, more predictable path to premium executive and conference room installations,” said Nick Belcore, EVP at Peerless-AV.

Peerless-AV said the Refinio Media Wall is designed for organizations looking to use large-format dvLED displays without the need for custom millwork or coordinating with multiple vendors.

The Refinio Media Wall will be shown at ISE at booth 3P150.