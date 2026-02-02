One of ISE’s Most Creative Booths: Lang AG Makes Curved MiniLED the Centerpiece

February 2, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Apart from LG, Samsung, Panasonic, and Epson – one of the flashiest and most creative booths at ISE has been that of German ProAV rental company Lang AG. The company handpicks and sources LED from different manufacturers and often refines and brands the solutions under different names. At the booth, you can often see the latest LED technologies – wether it’s curved, transparent or foldable LED. And often very high-quality and advanced solutions.

This year, Lang will be presenting under the theme “Outstanding” at booth 3H500. In LED, the company will introduce Aura, a 1.5 mm pixel pitch MiniLED-in-Package cabinet delivering up to 1,500 nits and designed for curved and corner configurations. Also on display will be Liam, a 1-by-1-meter (about 3 feet 3 inches square) transparent active-matrix LED panel weighing 12 kilograms (26.5 pounds), offering up to 4,200 nits of brightness and an IP65 rating for outdoor use. Additional products include the Lucy transparent LED concept and the Foldster indoor foldable LED poster with a 1.56 mm pixel pitch.

In projection, highlights include Panasonic’s 40,000-lumen Mevix PT-RQ45K 3-chip DLP projector, Barco’s native 4K QDX-N4K45 for high-end applications, and Fujifilm’s ZUH6000 ultra-short-throw 4K model for immersive environments.

The entire booth will run on an AV-over-IP infrastructure with up to 300 Gbit/s of bandwidth, supported by dedicated IP demo stations that illustrate large-scale signal distribution and image processing workflows.

Lang AG will also stage evening drone shows over Barcelona from February 3 to 5, visible from the south entrance of the Fira de Barcelona, using its Damoda V4 show drone system with stackable launch, landing, and wireless charging trays for rapid deployment.