ISE 2026: Live Updates from the Showfloor

February 2, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Our editorial team has been roaming the halls of ISE 2026 in Barcelona pre-opening since Saturday and is documenting all their impressions in our Live Ticker.

For daily updates also subscribe to our free invidis Global Newsletter which is published daily at 8am Barcelona time.

+++1 February 2026 | 11:48 +++

AI experts working out strategy at Nexxt Explore

Nexxt Explore is a two-day pre-ISE program that brings together executive decision-makers in ProAV. The goal: to turn AI talk into strategies and solutions. invidis is joining the event for the second time and day two is in full swing. (AH)

Nexxt Explore at ISE 2026 (Images: invidis)

+++1 February 2026 | 10:41+++

It’s getting brighter and brighter

For long-time ISE goers, a lot of what they’ll see tomorrow will be familiar: Most of the exhibitors have preserved their spots on the showfloor – many of them also their booth design. Right at the entrance to hall 3, Lang AG is building up what already looks like one of the most visually impressive and creative set-ups. In the digital signage hall, we’re seeing some first-time exhibitors, like Bluefin or Connect Signage. (AH)

ISE before the opening (Images: invidis/ISE)

+++1 February 2026 | 05:30+++

Early morning impressions from Fira

Black Magic infront of Hall Zero Construction (Image: invidis) South Entrance of ISE (Image: invidis)

Early in the morning, there is still relative peace and quiet around the ISE exhibition center, Fira Gran Via. Time for some morning impressions of the construction site of Fira Expansion Hall Zero and the south entrance after a morning run to the top of Montjuïc. [FRO]

+++1 February 2026 | 04:54+++

The Best Casa Batllo Projection Mapping

Every year, different artists are given the opportunity to work on the Gaudí façade of Casa Batlló – this year’s projection mapping is the best we’ve seen. The digital storytelling references Gaudí and his thinking, captivating the audience. As exciting and unusual as Gaudí’s thinking itself. Absolutely worth seeing. [FRO]

+++31 January 2026 | 22:18+++

Turning Banner into Bags

Global trade shows are rarely sustainable – a meeting of close to 100.000 visitors from around the world carries a massive carbon-footprint. Hopefully many visitors and exhibitors are compensating with CO2-Certificates (invidis compensates all travel all year round since 2024). Not only large initiatives are necessary, also small steps matter. The latest ISE idea – upcycling old ISE textile banner into bags. [FRO]#

+++31 January 2026 | 18:03+++

Digital Signage Business Critical

UK Taco Bell Restaurant with plenty digital signage (Image. Group Fifteen)

Over the next few days, visitors to ISE will be exploring how digital signage shapes the modern customer journey – and no vertical illustrates this transformation better than quick‑service restaurants. From dynamic menu boards and drive‑thru displays to self‑service ordering kiosks, digital touchpoints have become so integral that a QSR without signage is now the exception.

Yet the evolution goes beyond technology: design has fundamentally shifted as well. What were once sterile, transactional zones with little ambiance have been reimagined into warm, inviting spaces where customers are encouraged to stay, engage, and enjoy the brand experience.

Great job to Taco Bell UK, Group Fifteen and Now Signage [FRO]

+++31 January 2026 | 14:39+++

ISE 2026 Beyond Fira Gran Via

Sports World Congress in Barcelona (Image: Screenshot)

While the heart of ISE beats at the Gran Via exhibition center on the outskirts of Barcelona, the event’s influence reaches beyond the fairgrounds. This year, a growing ecosystem of satellite events spreads across the city, adding new depth – and new visitor groups – to the ISE week. The EdTech Congress Barcelona, now in its 12th edition, will take place on 4–5 February 2026 at the Palau de Congressos. The two‑day forum is one of the key fixtures in the global education calendar, bringing together decision-makers from digital learning, pedagogy, and campus infrastructure.

Running in parallel, Barcelona also hosts the Sports World Congress – the global B2B gathering for stadium and arena operators, architects, designers, city officials, and sports‑tech companies. More than 50 international stadiums and arenas are represented, and the venue adds a fitting touch: the event is held at the stadium of RCD Espanyol, Barcelona’s second major football club. Attendees of both events receive access to ISE, introducing new buyer groups and fresh perspectives to the ProAV show. [FRO]

+++31 January 2026 | 15:13+++

Impressions Saturday

Above Fira Gran Via in late afternoon (Image: invidis) Above Fira Gran Via in late afternoon (Image: invidis)

ISE Build-up requires detailed planning – hundred of trucks arrive every day, countless forklifts and cherry-pickers can be found inside and outside of the halls. Less than 60 hours before opening – there is still a lot to do. [FRO]

+++31 January 2026 | 14:39+++

ISE Fun Fact: Falcons drive away ISE-Pigeons

Falcon vs Pigeon at ISE 2026 (Image: Kamil Szumotalski / Unsplash)

Fun Fact ISE: Don’t be surprised if you hear unmistakable falcon screeches echoing through the Fira halls during Monday’s ISE build‑up. While exhibitors are rolling in crates and assembling booths, the organizers are busy dealing with an annual challenge: pigeons that happily enjoy the warm, quiet exhibition halls long before the show opens. To clear the space before the delivery doors close, Fira Barcelona broadcast falcon sounds across the venue – an acoustic “no‑go” signal for the birds. And when things get serious, a professional falconer is brought in, deploying a real bird of prey to patrol the airspace. The pigeons leave voluntarily, no harm done – a surprisingly elegant and sustainable solution to one of ISE’s lesser‑known logistical hurdles. [FRO]

+++31 January 2026 | 10:28 +++

Welcome from Barcelona

Saturday at Fira Gran Via – less than 3 days beofre ISE 2026 (Image: invidis)

Welcome from Barcelona: An unusually cold and windy morning greeted the city today, but as so often in winter, the sun eventually broke through – bathing the Fira in the kind of warm Mediterranean light that instantly reconciles Northern Europeans with Barcelona. Inside the exhibition center, ISE build‑up is right on track: most booths already have their walls up, teams are busy wiring and mounting ProAV hardware, and the halls feel sold‑out once again. With forklifts humming, crates opening, and the unmistakable ISE energy filling the air, the show is already taking shape. Just 2.5 days to go until ISE 2026 opens its doors. [FRO]