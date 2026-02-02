ISE 2026: Diversified Launches Dedicated Digital Signage Brand

February 2, 2026 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Barcelona | The US-based integrator heavyweight Diversified is using ISE 2026 to sharpen its market positioning: On one of the iconic rooftop terraces above Fira Barcelona, the company is introducing its new digital signage practice: Diversified Digital. The move marks a strategic effort to consolidate and expand its global digital signage operations under a dedicated identity and present the offering to customers and vendors in a global setting.

With annual revenues of nearly $1 billion, Diversified ranks among the top three global ProAV integrators. While widely known for digital media, broadcast, and workplace solutions, the company has seen sustained growth in experiential AV and digital signage across its 2,600 employees in 40 locations worldwide. To celebrate its 25-year history and accelerate this trajectory, Diversified is now formalizing its signage activities under the new Diversified Digital umbrella.

Focus on enterprise rollouts

In an interview with invidis/Sixteen:Nine, Steve Glancey, Digital Experience Practice Leader at Diversified, highlights the rationale behind the launch. Diversified Digital, a refined evolution of the long standing Digital Media Group (DMG) acquired by Diversified, reflects a deliberate go-to-market name that honors more than a quarter century of experience delivering large scale, business critical experiences and rollouts.

Diversified positions itself as a vendor‑agnostic global partner, a key differentiator in a market where many digital signage providers are focused on one CMS and operate as local specialists with limited geographic reach.

“In business critical signage, measurable outcomes matter far more than the cool factor. Large enterprise customers demand technology agnostic solutions and a single global partner that can deliver turnkey services anywhere,” Glancey explains.

Lifecycle services at global scale

The company sees the future of enterprise signage in holistic lifecycle management, not just deployments. This includes design, procurement, warehousing, standardized rollout processes, remote monitoring, SLAs, content, reporting, and long term operational oversight — regardless of CMS or hardware vendors.

This approach is aligned with market needs: Enterprise clients increasingly operate signage networks in mission‑critical environments. These deployments require 24/7 uptime, predictable service levels, and unified global governance.

Expanding global footprint

Diversified continues to extend its international capabilities, with strong operations today in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Germany, and Australia.

As global customers expand, the company is focused on building depth and consistency in the regions where it operates most actively.

“We are growing with existing enterprise clients by helping them bring order, reliability, and long‑term accountability to their signage networks,” says Glancey. “For many organizations, the challenge isn’t global scale on day one, it’s reducing complexity, risk, and fragmentation across critical regions. Diversified Digital is built to meet customers where they are today and grow with them over time, without locking them into a single platform, pricing, or delivery model.”

Challenging established specialists

The Diversified Digital team is designed to set new global standards in signage rollouts, while also drawing on Diversified’s deep roots in experiential AV. Targeting business previously served by smaller pure‑play signage integrators, the group is increasingly positioning toward Retail Media Networks (RMN), bringing enterprise rollout discipline, operations, and governance into a space long dominated by platform‑led specialists. With its scale, broad portfolio, and multi‑region delivery model, Diversified aims to reposition itself as a preferred partner for enterprise networks seeking consistent execution across geographies.

