Digital Signage: Questex Discontinues DSE

February 2, 2026 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

On the eve of ISE, Questex announced it will discontinue Digital Signage Experience (DSE) as a stand‑alone annual event – marking the end of a long, turbulent chapter for the U.S. digital signage show. After ownership changes and declining relevance, the final edition took place as a conference‑only format in San Diego in October 2025.

While Questex is closing the DSE chapter, the company emphasizes that its confidence in the digital signage market remains strong. Instead of serving a broad horizontal market, Questex sees greater opportunity in the sector’s focused verticals, where digital signage continues to play a vital role in delivering high‑impact experiences.

Over the past years, Questex has built an active community of more than 70,000 digital signage buyers and suppliers, and the company plans to engage this audience through other events in its portfolio. Digital signage will continue to feature prominently at Bar & Restaurant Expo, The Hospitality Show, and Live Design International (LDI) – events where immersive experiences and visual communication are already core elements.