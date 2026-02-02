Digital Signage Awards Celebrate Innovation, Impact — and a Lifetime of Leadership
February 2, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich
The Digital Signage Awards returned with a packed ceremony celebrating the people, companies, and projects shaping the future of visual communications across retail, transportation, workplace, and public spaces worldwide.
The evening’s most prestigious honor — the Outstanding Indivdual of the Year — was presented to Peter Critchley, UK CEO of Trison, in recognition of decades of leadership, innovation, and influence across the digital signage and experiential technology industries.
Widely regarded as one of the sector’s most respected figures, Critchley has played a pivotal role in advancing large-scale signage deployments, experiential design, and the industry’s professionalization – first as Co-Founder and CEO of Beaver Group, after the aquisition through Trison as UK CEO Trison. His recognition capped a night that highlighted both long-term vision and the cutting-edge work redefining digital signage today.
Standout Winners Across Industry Categories
Among the evening’s major honors, Zetadisplay claimed Outstanding Company (sponsored by ChromeOS), underlining its continued momentum across enterprise and networked signage deployments, while Livesignage earned a High Commendation in the same category and later picked up additional accolades for its creative and interactive work.
Project-based categories showcased the breadth of modern digital signage applications. Poppulo received multiple honors, including wins for Difference-Making Operational & Everyday Signage with Delta Air Lines, and Results-Driving Customer-Facing Solutions for Choctaw Casinos and Resorts.
Immersive environments were another strong theme on the night. Electrosonic took top honors for Immersive and Experiential Environments, while Synect earned multiple wins and commendations, including projects for The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and TSA.
In the DooH and advertising categories, Dexter Krema was recognized for innovative work delivered for Shinsegae Property and the Grand Josun Busan Hotel, while Trison Necsum received a High Commendation, reinforcing TRISON’s creative reach beyond Europe.
Technology and platform innovation also featured prominently. Samsung Electronics was honored for Innovation in Display Technology, Peerless-AV won for Difference-Making Infrastructure, and The LED Studio was recognized for its commitment to Green Signage.
A snapshot of an evolving industry
From large-format digital canvases and immersive storytelling to operational signage, workplace communications, and cloud-driven platforms, this year’s Digital Signage Awards reflected an industry operating at full spectrum — blending creativity, technology, sustainability, and measurable results.
With the additional lifetime achievement honors recognizing the leaders who built the foundations, and category winners pushing boundaries across every vertical, the ceremony offered a clear snapshot of where digital signage is heading — and who is leading the way.
The complete list is below:
Outstanding Company (sponsored by ChromeOS)
Winner: Zetadisplay
High Commendation: Livesignage
Outstanding Individual (sponsored by Sixteen:Nine)
Winner: Peter Critchley
Difference-Making Operational & Everyday Signage (sponsored by Yodeck
Winner: Poppulo for Delta Air Lines
Immersive and Experiential Environments (sponsored by Absen)
Winner: Electrosonic
High Commendation: Synect for The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority
Innovative and Impactful DooH Advertising
Winner: Dexter Krema for Shinsegae Property & Grand Josun Busan Hotel
High Commendation: Trison Necsum
Omni-Channel Design and Execution
Winner: DBSI for Synovus Bank
High Commendation: Vibe fyi
Relevant, Timely Data-Driven Displays and Creative
Winner: Screen Network
High Commendation: Livesignage for Mercato Ittico di Viraggio
Results-Driving, Customer-Facing Solutions
Winner: Poppulo for Choctaw Casinos and Resorts
High Commendation: Nsign
Superior Technical and Project Design
Winner: Pixelflex
Temporary/Pop-up Projects
Winner: Synect for TSA
Workplace
Winner: Playipp for DB Schenker
High Commendation: Poppulo for ZS Associates
DooH Advertising Campaigns (sponsored by SNA Displays)
Winner: Synchronised Business Solutions
Helpful Information
Winner: Synect for The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority
Interactive Design
Winner: Livesignage
Large-format Digital Canvases (sponsored by SNA Displays)
Winner: Gentilhomme Studio
Retail Marketing and Messaging
Winner: Repsol with Scala
High Commendation: Skechers
Customer and Partner Support (sponsored by ChromeOS)
Winner: Synect for TSA
Finalists: ZetaDisplay
Difference-making Infrastructure
Winner: Peerless-AV
Green Signage
Winner: The LED Studio
High-Impact Application and Use of Emerging Software and Cloud Technologies
Winner: Zetadisplay
Innovation in Display Technology (sponsored by ChromeOS)
Winner: Samsung Electronics
Innovation in Management and Control Software
Winner: Livesignage for Andrea Bocelli Foundation
High Commendation: Amped Digital for Menuzen
