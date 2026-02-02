The Winners of the Digital Signage Awards 2026 (Image: invidis)

Digital Signage Awards Celebrate Innovation, Impact — and a Lifetime of Leadership

February 2, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

The Digital Signage Awards returned with a packed ceremony celebrating the people, companies, and projects shaping the future of visual communications across retail, transportation, workplace, and public spaces worldwide.

The evening’s most prestigious honor — the Outstanding Indivdual of the Year — was presented to Peter Critchley, UK CEO of Trison, in recognition of decades of leadership, innovation, and influence across the digital signage and experiential technology industries.

Peter Critchley, UK CEO of Trison wins the Outstanding Individual of the Year Award. (Image: invidis)

Widely regarded as one of the sector’s most respected figures, Critchley has played a pivotal role in advancing large-scale signage deployments, experiential design, and the industry’s professionalization – first as Co-Founder and CEO of Beaver Group, after the aquisition through Trison as UK CEO Trison. His recognition capped a night that highlighted both long-term vision and the cutting-edge work redefining digital signage today.

Standout Winners Across Industry Categories

Among the evening’s major honors, Zetadisplay claimed Outstanding Company (sponsored by ChromeOS), underlining its continued momentum across enterprise and networked signage deployments, while Livesignage earned a High Commendation in the same category and later picked up additional accolades for its creative and interactive work.

Project-based categories showcased the breadth of modern digital signage applications. Poppulo received multiple honors, including wins for Difference-Making Operational & Everyday Signage with Delta Air Lines, and Results-Driving Customer-Facing Solutions for Choctaw Casinos and Resorts.

Immersive environments were another strong theme on the night. Electrosonic took top honors for Immersive and Experiential Environments, while Synect earned multiple wins and commendations, including projects for The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and TSA.

In the DooH and advertising categories, Dexter Krema was recognized for innovative work delivered for Shinsegae Property and the Grand Josun Busan Hotel, while Trison Necsum received a High Commendation, reinforcing TRISON’s creative reach beyond Europe.

Technology and platform innovation also featured prominently. Samsung Electronics was honored for Innovation in Display Technology, Peerless-AV won for Difference-Making Infrastructure, and The LED Studio was recognized for its commitment to Green Signage.

A snapshot of an evolving industry

From large-format digital canvases and immersive storytelling to operational signage, workplace communications, and cloud-driven platforms, this year’s Digital Signage Awards reflected an industry operating at full spectrum — blending creativity, technology, sustainability, and measurable results.

With the additional lifetime achievement honors recognizing the leaders who built the foundations, and category winners pushing boundaries across every vertical, the ceremony offered a clear snapshot of where digital signage is heading — and who is leading the way.

The complete list is below:

 

Outstanding Company (sponsored by ChromeOS) 

Winner: Zetadisplay 

High CommendationLivesignage 

 

Outstanding Individual (sponsored by Sixteen:Nine) 

Winner: Peter Critchley  

 

Difference-Making Operational & Everyday Signage (sponsored by Yodeck 

Winner: Poppulo for Delta Air Lines 

 

Immersive and Experiential Environments (sponsored by Absen) 

Winner: Electrosonic 

High CommendationSynect for The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority  

 

Innovative and Impactful DooH Advertising 

WinnerDexter Krema for Shinsegae Property & Grand Josun Busan Hotel 

High CommendationTrison Necsum

 

Omni-Channel Design and Execution 

Winner: DBSI for Synovus Bank 

High CommendationVibe fyi 

 

Relevant, Timely Data-Driven Displays and Creative 

Winner: Screen Network 

High CommendationLivesignage for Mercato Ittico di Viraggio 

 

Results-Driving, Customer-Facing Solutions 

Winner: Poppulo for Choctaw Casinos and Resorts 

High Commendation: Nsign 

 

Superior Technical and Project Design 

Winner: Pixelflex 

 

Temporary/Pop-up Projects 

Winner: Synect for TSA 

 

Workplace 

Winner: Playipp for DB Schenker 

High CommendationPoppulo for ZS Associates 

 

DooH Advertising Campaigns (sponsored by SNA Displays) 

Winner: Synchronised Business Solutions 

 

Helpful Information 

Winner: Synect for The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

 

Interactive Design 

Winner: Livesignage 

 

Large-format Digital Canvases (sponsored by SNA Displays) 

Winner: Gentilhomme Studio 

 

Retail Marketing and Messaging 

Winner: Repsol with Scala 

High CommendationSkechers

 

Customer and Partner Support (sponsored by ChromeOS) 

Winner: Synect for TSA 

FinalistsZetaDisplay 

 

Difference-making Infrastructure 

WinnerPeerless-AV 

 

Green Signage 

Winner: The LED Studio 

 

High-Impact Application and Use of Emerging Software and Cloud  Technologies 

Winner: Zetadisplay

 

Innovation in Display Technology (sponsored by ChromeOS) 

Winner: Samsung Electronics 

 

Innovation in Management and Control Software 

Winner: Livesignage for Andrea Bocelli Foundation 

High CommendationAmped Digital for Menuzen

