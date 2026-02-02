Digital Signage Awards Celebrate Innovation, Impact — and a Lifetime of Leadership

February 2, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

The Digital Signage Awards returned with a packed ceremony celebrating the people, companies, and projects shaping the future of visual communications across retail, transportation, workplace, and public spaces worldwide.

The evening’s most prestigious honor — the Outstanding Indivdual of the Year — was presented to Peter Critchley, UK CEO of Trison, in recognition of decades of leadership, innovation, and influence across the digital signage and experiential technology industries.

Widely regarded as one of the sector’s most respected figures, Critchley has played a pivotal role in advancing large-scale signage deployments, experiential design, and the industry’s professionalization – first as Co-Founder and CEO of Beaver Group, after the aquisition through Trison as UK CEO Trison. His recognition capped a night that highlighted both long-term vision and the cutting-edge work redefining digital signage today.

Standout Winners Across Industry Categories

Among the evening’s major honors, Zetadisplay claimed Outstanding Company (sponsored by ChromeOS), underlining its continued momentum across enterprise and networked signage deployments, while Livesignage earned a High Commendation in the same category and later picked up additional accolades for its creative and interactive work.

Project-based categories showcased the breadth of modern digital signage applications. Poppulo received multiple honors, including wins for Difference-Making Operational & Everyday Signage with Delta Air Lines, and Results-Driving Customer-Facing Solutions for Choctaw Casinos and Resorts.

Immersive environments were another strong theme on the night. Electrosonic took top honors for Immersive and Experiential Environments, while Synect earned multiple wins and commendations, including projects for The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority and TSA.

In the DooH and advertising categories, Dexter Krema was recognized for innovative work delivered for Shinsegae Property and the Grand Josun Busan Hotel, while Trison Necsum received a High Commendation, reinforcing TRISON’s creative reach beyond Europe.

Technology and platform innovation also featured prominently. Samsung Electronics was honored for Innovation in Display Technology, Peerless-AV won for Difference-Making Infrastructure, and The LED Studio was recognized for its commitment to Green Signage.

A snapshot of an evolving industry

From large-format digital canvases and immersive storytelling to operational signage, workplace communications, and cloud-driven platforms, this year’s Digital Signage Awards reflected an industry operating at full spectrum — blending creativity, technology, sustainability, and measurable results.

With the additional lifetime achievement honors recognizing the leaders who built the foundations, and category winners pushing boundaries across every vertical, the ceremony offered a clear snapshot of where digital signage is heading — and who is leading the way.

The complete list is below:

Outstanding Company (sponsored by ChromeOS)

Winner: Zetadisplay

High Commendation: Livesignage

Outstanding Individual (sponsored by Sixteen:Nine)

Winner: Peter Critchley

Difference-Making Operational & Everyday Signage (sponsored by Yodeck

Winner: Poppulo for Delta Air Lines

Immersive and Experiential Environments (sponsored by Absen)

Winner: Electrosonic

High Commendation: Synect for The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

Innovative and Impactful DooH Advertising

Winner: Dexter Krema for Shinsegae Property & Grand Josun Busan Hotel

High Commendation: Trison Necsum

Omni-Channel Design and Execution

Winner: DBSI for Synovus Bank

High Commendation: Vibe fyi

Relevant, Timely Data-Driven Displays and Creative

Winner: Screen Network

High Commendation: Livesignage for Mercato Ittico di Viraggio

Results-Driving, Customer-Facing Solutions

Winner: Poppulo for Choctaw Casinos and Resorts

High Commendation: Nsign

Superior Technical and Project Design

Winner: Pixelflex

Temporary/Pop-up Projects

Winner: Synect for TSA

Workplace

Winner: Playipp for DB Schenker

High Commendation: Poppulo for ZS Associates

DooH Advertising Campaigns (sponsored by SNA Displays)

Winner: Synchronised Business Solutions

Helpful Information

Winner: Synect for The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

Interactive Design

Winner: Livesignage

Large-format Digital Canvases (sponsored by SNA Displays)

Winner: Gentilhomme Studio

Retail Marketing and Messaging

Winner: Repsol with Scala

High Commendation: Skechers

Customer and Partner Support (sponsored by ChromeOS)

Winner: Synect for TSA

Finalists: ZetaDisplay

Difference-making Infrastructure

Winner: Peerless-AV

Green Signage

Winner: The LED Studio

High-Impact Application and Use of Emerging Software and Cloud Technologies

Winner: Zetadisplay

Innovation in Display Technology (sponsored by ChromeOS)

Winner: Samsung Electronics

Innovation in Management and Control Software

Winner: Livesignage for Andrea Bocelli Foundation

High Commendation: Amped Digital for Menuzen