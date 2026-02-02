A New Era for a Familiar Night: The Sixteen:Nine Mixer Ahead of ISE

February 2, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The Sixteen:Nine Mixer on the evening before ISE is a tried and tested format by now. Sixteen:Nine founder Dave Haynes established it as a must-attend event years ago and, as his successors, we’re very proud to carry it on — together with SignageOS as our exclusive sponsor. But we did honor Dave’s legacy and — quite literally — awarded him with a golden mixer for all the years he ran this event and created this amazing platform of connection.

It was a little bit less crowded because we chose to keep it more intimate to allow for quality conversations. So, instead of the usual 300 people, there we 100 invited guests. And with a limited capacity for guests, you’re bound to have someone feel excluded and step on someone’s toes. But that unfortunaltely happens no matter how many people you invite.

What was important to us was keeping the spirit of the event intact: Old friends and industry peers from around the world catching up before the trade show madness begins, sharing stories and a drink — inside that familiar bubble where everyone wakes up thinking about screens. Thank you to everyone who joined us and supported this next chapter of the Sixteen:Nine Mixer. We’re grateful you were part of it.