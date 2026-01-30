Your Daily ISE Briefing: Get Live Coverage with invidis Global

January 30, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

ISE 2026 kicks off next Tuesday, and from tomorrow on, the invidis/Sixteen:Nine team will once again deliver elite, on-site coverage straight from Barcelona. Throughout the show, the invidis Global newsletter will be published daily, bringing readers the most relevant news, trends, and insights directly from the ISE show floor.

The newsletter will be sent every morning at 8:00 a.m. CET (Barcelona time) – perfectly timed to give visitors and exhibitors a concise update before the trade show opens its doors. From breaking industry announcements to editorial highlights spotted live at ISE, invidis Global ensures you start each show day fully informed.

Subscription to the invidis Global newsletter is free, and we encourage all industry professionals or anyone wanting to stay up-to-date to sign up through this link.

During ISE, the invidis editorial team will be constantly roaming the halls. If you have news, product launches, or stories to share, please contact the team at newsroom@invidis.com.