LED Video Brings Texas Independence Story to Life at Washington on the Brazos Museum

January 30, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

The state of Texas, USA, is proud of its frontier and independent spirit, and that attitude is on display at the newly renovated museum and visitor center at Washington on the Brazos, 75 miles northwest of Houston, which is using large-format LED video displays to immerse visitors in the story of the state’s fight for independence. The 293-acre historical site, overseen by the Texas Historical Commission and known as the place “where Texas became Texas,” recently reopened following a $51 million redevelopment that includes a three-screen exhibit and a lobby video wall supplied by SNA Displays.

The site marks the location of the 1836 Convention, where delegates declared independence from Mexico and drafted the first Texas Constitution. Inside the John L. Nau, III Visitor Center, guests are now greeted by a three-and-a-half-minute, multi-screen video presentation that highlights key moments of the Texas Revolution, rendered in an oil-painting visual style with subtle motion and rich color.

The main exhibit consists of three 1.9 mm SNA Brilliant interior LED displays with integrated “invisible” speakers. The central screen rises about 25 feet high and 13 feet, 9 inches wide (7.62 by 4.19 meters), tapering to a pointed apex that echoes the prairie-style architecture of nearby Independence Hall. Two flanking screens, each measuring roughly 15 feet, 6 inches high by 13 feet wide (4.72 m x 3.96 meters), complete the three-panel display.

In the lobby, a 1.2 mm Brilliant interior video wall measuring approximately 2 feet, 3 inches high by 9 feet, 10 inches wide (0.69 m by 3 meters) is used to promote special events and attractions across the site. Altogether, the installation spans about 750 square feet (69.7 square meters) and processes more than 20 million pixels.

According to SNA Displays, the project demonstrates how high-resolution LED can be used in cultural and heritage settings to combine architectural form, storytelling, and immersive media.

(Images: SNA Displays)