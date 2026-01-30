Japanese Mobile Carrier Automates Pre-Approval of DooH Advertising

January 30, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

NTT Docomo, Japanese largest mobile phone operator, has introduced a new large language model (LLM)-based system to streamline the pre-publication review of Digital-out-of-Home (DooH) advertisers, automating compliance checks, background research and risk assessment as networks scale and programmatic volumes continue to rise.

Developed in collaboration with Japanese DooH provider Live Board, the solution combines LLM-based reasoning with web-grounded search to analyze advertiser credentials, legal standing, and potential brand-safety concerns before campaigns are approved for distribution. Docomo said the approach can cut manual review workloads by more than 30 percent, helping operators process a growing volume of campaigns more efficiently while maintaining consistency and governance.

The move is part of a broader push to apply AI across DooH operations. As reported by invidis, Broadsign, for example, rolled out AI tools within its supply-side platform to accelerate creative classification and approval, helping media owners manage rising programmatic volumes by automating routine workflow tasks.

While Broadsign’s AI focuses on downstream execution inside the ad-serving environment, Docomo’s system targets an earlier stage of the campaign lifecycle, applying automation to advertiser vetting and compliance before ads enter the network. Together, the two efforts show how AI is being applied across both governance and activation layers of the DooH ecosystem.

(Image: maxxyustas/Bigstockphoto.com)