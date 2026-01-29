Puma’s Los Angeles Studio Showcases Videri Displays in Immersive Product and Brand Experience

January 29, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Puma’s new LA-based Puma Studio, which officially opened in April, is drawing fresh attention following a Women’s Wear Daily feature highlighting how the brand is using large-format digital displays to support product development, storytelling, and campaign creation for the U.S. market. The space, located in the heart of Los Angeles, serves as Puma’s West Coast hub for design, innovation, and collaboration across footwear, apparel, and marketing teams.

Videri’s LCD display technology is integrated in immersive brand environments throughout the studio, used to visualize product lines, athlete partnerships, and campaign concepts at scale. The vision was brought to life by German design studio Visplay, together with ProAV integrator AVI-SPL. The displays bring digital content, motion graphics, and lifestyle imagery into the physical workspace, allowing teams to review and refine creative work in real-world contexts.

According to Puma, the studio was designed to function as a cross-functional innovation center where designers, marketers, and external partners can rapidly prototype products and develop campaigns tailored to the North American market. The digital infrastructure plays a central role in that workflow, enabling high-resolution visualization, real-time content updates, and flexible reconfiguration of spaces for meetings, workshops, and media presentations.

Videri, which specializes in modular, bezel-free display systems for retail, corporate, and experiential environments, has been expanding its footprint in premium brand spaces. The company highlighted its focus on scalable LCD solutions for immersive environments at ISE 2025, and according to its website, will return to ISE in 2026, positioning its platform for applications ranging from flagship retail and showrooms to collaboration studios and event spaces.

(Images: WWD)