Outform Launches Dedicated Hospitality Division

January 29, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Chicago-based Outform Group has launched a new business division, Outform Hospitality, to help hotel and resort brands design, source, and deliver branded guest environments faster and with greater cost certainty. Outform Group – part of a growing trend of companies opening hospitality divisions – said the new company is built around an integrated service model that combines planning, design, FF&E (Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment) procurement, production, technology integration, logistics, and installation under one platform.

The new unit is designed to support the full hospitality lifecycle, from concept and consulting through to regional and global rollouts, as operators face rising expectations for digitally enabled, brand-consistent spaces across guest rooms, arrival areas, food and beverage venues, and shared social environments. The company noted that its approach reduces risk and accelerates time-to-market by unifying creative development with sourcing, manufacturing, and execution.

By pairing this with in-house manufacturing and regional delivery capabilities, Outform Hospitality aims to shorten design-to-deployment timelines while maintaining design intent and cost transparency.

Outform said the move builds on its long-standing work delivering large-scale, design-led environments worldwide and positions hospitality as a high-growth extension of its core capabilities in physical experience, brand storytelling, and operational execution. The launch is supported by a strategic joint venture with SZ Design and Mejor Group, bringing hospitality-focused design leadership and procurement expertise into the new division.

“Hospitality is evolving rapidly, and success today depends on how effectively vision can be translated into buildable, scalable solutions,” said Ariel Haroush, CEO of Outform. “Outform Hospitality extends our proven ‘Think, Make, Run’ model into a category that demands speed, precision, and global consistency.”

The division will operate across the U.S., Europe, Israel, and China, supporting both flagship destinations and multi-site deployments while balancing global brand consistency with local market requirements.