LG Debuts New LED Technology at ISE 2026, Called “Line-to-Dot”

January 29, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

At ISE 2025, LG introduced a prototype of what it called “Active Matrix LED technology.” That name sounds eerily similar to what the company is now marketing as “Line-to-Dot LED,” the technology used in a new Magnit MicroLED display set to launch at ISE next week.

The first “Active Matrix” LED made its market debut in South Korea a few months ago as a luxury home cinema display. If my guess is correct, LG has now chosen to market it under a different term – either to differentiate its B2B product from its consumer offering, or to better describe what the technology is actually doing: making LED pixel control more granular. In practice, this means moving away from controlling pixels in grouped rows and columns toward individual pixel control. According to LG, this minimizes visual disruption by reducing potential line defects to dot-level defects.

Another differentiator of the new Magnit LED is its long-distance installation support, allowing LED cabinets and controllers to be installed up to 10 kilometers apart. By using optical fiber cables instead of short Ethernet connections, the display enables centralized operation and management of multiple commercial displays from a single location, such as a remote control room.

Finally, the new Magnit features a black coating to deliver deeper blacks compared to conventional LED displays. LG says this coating helps maximize contrast and sharpen color accuracy. It’s also designed to provide a protective shield against moisture, dust, and external impact, improving overall durability.

I could be mistaken in my assessment, and this could either be an entirely new display technology – or simply something that sounds impressive but delivers minimal differentiation from conventional (Micro)LED. But a visit to LG’s ISE booth next week will tell us more.