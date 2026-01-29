Amino Brings Single-Player, Enterprise-Grade Signage and Video Platform to ISE

January 29, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Cambridge, England-based Amino will use ISE 2026 to showcase its single-player approach to digital signage and enterprise video, highlighting how its H200 media player and Orchestrate management platform support zero-touch deployment, remote management, and rapid scaling across demanding environments.

At booth 4N700, the company will demonstrate the latest version of Orchestrate, featuring a new user interface designed to simplify large-scale rollouts through centralized provisioning, firmware and configuration management, diagnostics, and remote on-screen validation. The platform supports both cloud-managed deployments and secure, closed networks, addressing use cases across hospitality, retail, government, military, healthcare, and correctional facilities.

Amino will also reference a recent contract with the German Space Operations Center (GSOC), which selected the H200 series to support around-the-clock spaceflight operations. The deployment shows the platform’s ability to operate in sensitive, closed networks while maintaining centralized management and high reliability.

Live demonstrations will show how organizations can consolidate digital signage and enterprise video onto a single commercial-grade player, supporting 4K UHD playback, wireless connectivity options, and enterprise-class management. The new Orchestrate interface will also highlight enhancements to Android application management and group configuration workflows aimed at accelerating large-scale repeatable rollouts.

The company will further point to expanding ecosystem partnerships, including CMS partner Signstix, and to its integration with Xibo, which combines Amino’s H-Series hardware and Orchestrate management with enterprise content scheduling and distribution.

“Amino’s focus is to make it easier for organizations to deploy, manage and scale high-quality digital experiences without stitching together separate systems for signage and video,” said CEO Mark Carlisle, adding that the GSOC deployment reflects the level of trust required in mission-critical environments where long-term stability and support are as important as advanced technology.