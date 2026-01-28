PPDS Launches AI-Ready Philips Signage 5000 Series with Integrated NPU, Debuting at ISE 2026

January 28, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

PPDS has unveiled its most powerful and intelligent professsional display line to date: the Philips Signage 5000 Series (D-Line), an AI-ready family of displays featuring an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of 6 trillion operations per second and designed for 24/7 commercial use.

Set to make its first public appearance at the Philips booth (3N500) in Barcelona, the new 5000 Series builds on the widely deployed Philips Signage 4650 line, bringing higher processing performance, updated connectivity, and improved brightness for applications across retail, transportation, corporate, education, and public venues.

At the core of the platform is an octa-core Android 14 professional SoC with a built-in 6 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second or Trillion Operations Per Second) NPU, enabling AI workloads to run directly on the display without burdening the main CPU or GPU. PPDS said the architecture is designed to support emerging AI-driven use cases while maintaining smooth playback and system stability for conventional signage.

The portrait- or landscape-mountable displays will be available in sizes ranging from 32 to 98 inches, delivering up to 600 nits of brightness. Built for continuous operation, the series includes Failover technology that automatically switches to a backup source if the primary fails, a feature designed for mission-critical environments such as airports and transit hubs.

The 5000 Series runs on an upgraded Android 14 platform with integrated HTML5 and a Chromium-based browser, allowing content and applications to be installed directly on the display without an external media player. The line is also compatible with PPDS’ Philips Wave cloud ecosystem for remote monitoring, firmware updates, playlist management, and power scheduling. Connectivity options include LAN, Wi-Fi, optional 4G, HDMI, Displayport, USB-C, and RS-232.

PPDS is highlighting sustainability gains, citing reduced power consumption compared to the previous D-Line generation and a modular design that allows key components to be replaced, extending product life and reducing electronic waste.

In practice, the sustainability narrative in professional displays is increasingly being defined less by absolute wattage reduction and more by performance per watt and lifecycle efficiency. As vendors push higher brightness, larger screen sizes, and now on-device AI processing, the focus is shifting to delivering significantly more compute and visual capability within similar power budgets, while extending product lifetimes and reducing the need for external hardware.