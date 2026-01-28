Korbyt Expands AI Capabilities With New Workplace Agents Ahead of ISE 2026 Launch

Korbyt is set to unveil major enhancements to its 5CAI agent suite at ISE 2026 in Barcelona, expanding its use of artificial intelligence to streamline workplace operations and automate key communication and space-management tasks.

The Dallas-based company, known for its Korbyt Anywhere platform, will introduce Concierge AI, an Outlook-integrated conversational assistant that enables room, desk, and workspace bookings through natural-language requests, coordinating reservations in seconds based on user intent and preferences. The enhancement complements the initial capabilities of Command AI, which bring AI-driven device management to the platform, beginning with Screen Detective, a tool that proactively monitors displays and resolves issues such as black screens and frozen content before they disrupt operations.

“With our expanded 5CAI agent suite, we’re helping organizations create more responsive, personalized environments that foster deeper employee engagement and enhance customer experiences,” said Travis Kemp, vice president of product management at Korbyt.

Earlier coverage by Sixteen:Nine in June 2025 noted Korbyt’s first formal step into AI agents, when the company introduced its 5CAI suite at Infocomm with Create AI and Curate AI, aimed at automating content creation and optimizing delivery across digital signage networks. That launch signaled a broader strategy to use AI to reduce manual workflows and improve the efficiency and ROI of enterprise communications.

In addition to the new agents, Korbyt has expanded the functionality of Create AI with contextual editing features that allow teams to refine visuals and generate branded creative assets directly within the platform, reducing reliance on external design tools and accelerating creative cycles.

Korbyt will demonstrate the latest 5CAI capabilities at stand 4B530.