Futuresource’s ISE Preview: AI and Cybersecurity Move Center Stage as AV, IT and Broadcast Converge

January 28, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

As ISE 2026 approaches, new analysis from Futuresource Consulting highlights how the ProAV industry is being reshaped by the accelerating convergence of AV, IT, and broadcast, with artificial intelligence and cybersecurity moving to the center of technology strategy and investment.

The firm points to IP networking as the foundation of this shift, noting that most AV systems are now deployed as network-connected, software-driven platforms rather than standalone hardware. This transition is enabling greater flexibility and scalability, but is also introducing new challenges around interoperability, performance management, and ownership as AV becomes deeply embedded within enterprise IT environments.

Futuresource also sees broadcast-grade technologies continuing to migrate into corporate, education, and public-sector settings, driven by rising expectations for production quality influenced by streaming platforms and digital content culture. At the same time, AI is increasingly being integrated into collaboration, content workflows and system management, supporting automation and analytics while raising new questions around data integrity and governance.

With AV devices now operating as critical endpoints on shared networks, cybersecurity is emerging as a primary consideration in system design, deployment and procurement, further tightening the relationship between AV and IT teams and pushing vendors toward more secure, intelligent and interoperable platforms as the industry gathers in Barcelona.

Looking ahead, Futuresource expects networked AV adoption to continue accelerating, bringing AV and IT stakeholders into even closer alignment. AI is projected to move beyond standalone features into system-level intelligence and workflow optimization, while broadcast technologies gain wider deployment across enterprise and other non-traditional AV environments. At the same time, cybersecurity is set to play an increasingly influential role in shaping product design, deployment models and purchasing decisions in the years ahead.