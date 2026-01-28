Creative Realities CEO Rick Mills: Why Digital Signage Is Now “Go Big or Go Home”

January 28, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

By any measure, Creative Realities’ acquisition of Cineplex Digital Media (CDM) was a statement deal. Naturally, when I met CEO Rick Mills in December, I asked him where he now wants to take the combined §100 million company.

With CDM, the Louisville, Kentucky-based digital signage firm didn’t just add a Canadian subsidiary last year – it effectively doubled its revenue and headcount overnight. But according to Rick Mills, the transaction was less about boldness than inevitability, the result of a carefully paced acquisition strategy that has been unfolding for years. “This was about five years in the making,” Mills said. “We’ve had conversations on and off for a number of those years.”

Those early discussions initially revolved around a potential merger. Creative Realities is publicly traded, as was Cineplex, which owns CDM as a subsidiary. On paper, a merger made sense. But the pandemic changed the equation: “Post-COVID, the movie theater industry had some real challenges,” Mills said. “Ultimately, a merger didn’t make sense anymore.”

Instead, Cineplex opted to put CDM up for sale, and Creative Realities was in a position to move. The acquisition brought with it a sizable installed base, deep expertise in retail media networks, and a dominant footprint in Canadian shopping malls.

Scale as a survival strategy

The CDM acquisition reflects a core belief Mills has held for years: that scale is no longer optional in the digital signage and enterprise AV space. “This industry is go big or go home,” he said bluntly. “It’s all about scale.” That reality informs both what Creative Realities buys and what it deliberately avoids.

“We don’t even allow our people to talk to end users unless they have at least 500 locations,” Mills said. “We’re built to service companies with thousands of locations.” That immediately rules out many smaller digital signage firms that rely on large numbers of SMB customers – no matter how healthy those businesses might look on paper.

What comes first: integration and CMS rationalization

While the acquisition dramatically expanded Creative Realities’ footprint, Mills made it clear that 2026 is not about chasing the next deal at all costs. “The first priority is completing the integration,” he said. One of the biggest tasks ahead is CMS rationalization. CDM customers currently operate across roughly five different content management systems. Creative Realities plans to consolidate that landscape onto its own platforms. “That will help drive cost out of the business,” Mills said. Once the consolidation work is well underway, the company intends to accelerate additional acquisitions – though the pipeline is already active.

Aiming for a $600 million enterprise value

Creative Realities has maintained what Mills calls a “buy-side program” for several years, and it follows a simple logic. “If it takes the same amount of time, energy, and transaction fees to buy a $5 million business as a $20 million one, I’d rather buy the $20 million,” Mills said.

This philosophy underpins his capital deployment strategy. To date, Mills estimates he has invested roughly $56 million to build a company generating around $115 million in revenue and approximately $20 million in EBITDA. Over the next few years, he expects to deploy another $50 million, acquiring roughly $50 million in additional revenue while growing another $50 million organically. Run the math forward, Mills said, and the strategy becomes clear: a $200 million revenue business with $50 million in profitability and an enterprise value that could approach $600 million. “For our shareholders, that’s an eight-times return,” he said.

Geographic gaps and vertical concentration

Despite its growth, Creative Realities still has gaps it wants to fill – particularly geographically. “We’d like a physical West Coast presence in the U.S.,” Mills said. Internationally, the company already operates in Canada and Latin America, and Mills remains open to further expansion where scale and enterprise alignment make sense.

The vertical focus, however, remains the same. Creative Realities is not pursuing corporate communications or healthcare, despite growing interest in those environments in the digital signage industry. Instead, the company is doubling down on areas where it already has depth: QSR, convenience stores, large-scale retail, and, most notably, retail media networks.

Retail media as an acquisition lens

Retail media has become one of Creative Realities’ strongest differentiators. “We own our entire tech stack from A to Z,” he said. “There aren’t many companies that can say that.” Through CDM, Creative Realities now operates what Mills describes as the largest retail media network in Canada, spanning 95 malls and generating $32 million in ad revenue last year, with projections of $40 million in 2026.

Crucially, Creative Realities doesn’t just manage screens, it’s also involved in ad sales. “We understand all aspects of that ecosystem,” Mills said. And that’s where he sees a lot of companies failing in the discipline. “They think hanging screens is the issue.” In reality, he argues, successful retail media networks require three elements: a clearly defined customer journey, a strategy for influencing behavior, and a proven ability to sell advertising inventory. “ You have to have all three of those elements carefully thought through to really launch a retail media network,” he said.

2026 is already bound to be a decisive year for in-store retail media. After many pilot projects in the past years, the industry now has to prove it can both deliver large-scale rollouts and successfully establish the medium alongside other digital advertising channels. If RMNs can prove they are more than just a hype this year and if Rick Mill’s acquisition math holds, Creative Realities could position itself as one of the top market players in North America.

The conversation was originally recorded as a video interview, which you can watch here: