Clear Channel Outdoor Wins Deal to Manage Transit OoH Across Austin

January 28, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) has secured a multi-year exclusive contract with Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) to modernize and expand the transit agency’s advertising program across Austin and Central Texas.

Under the agreement, CCO will manage and grow advertising across more than 400 buses operating on 71 routes and 10 rail stations, serving more than two million riders each month. The three-year program is designed to transform CapMetro’s inventory into a dynamic, market-wide media network, aligned with Austin’s continued economic growth driven by technology, tourism, and creative industries.

“Our partnership with CapMetro will help brands connect in even more meaningful ways with Austin’s vibrant and growing community,” said Michelle Costa, regional president at CCO. “As Austin continues to expand as a cultural and economic hub, brands will benefit from the high-impact transit advertising solutions we’ll bring to market to drive measurable results.”

The transit contract builds on CCO’s existing presence at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, extending advertiser reach across the full travel and commute journey, from airport arrivals to daily routes through the city’s busiest corridors and surrounding suburbs.

The launch timeline aligns with the 40th anniversary of the South By Southwest Music Festival in March, where over half a million are expected to attend from all over North America.