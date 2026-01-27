Screencloud and Novisign Add Remote Device Management for Amazon Signage Stick

Digital signage platforms Screencloud and Novisign have both introduced remote device management capabilities for the Amazon Signage Stick, becoming early adopters of Amazon’s new Remote Management API and bringing hardware-level control of the compact player into their respective CMS dashboards.

Amazon is getting serious about signage With the new Remote Management API, Amazon proves it intends the Signage Stick to become more than a mere “pro” version of the Fire TV Stick. In this article on our sister platform invidis.com, Florian Rotberg answers all questions about this new capability.

The Amazon Signage Stick, launched in late 2024 as a business-first alternative to consumer streaming devices, has gained traction as a low-cost, plug-and-play media player for professional signage. Until now, however, large-scale, geographically distributed deployments have lacked enterprise-grade tools to manage devices without physical site visits. The new integrations address that gap by enabling centralized monitoring and control of both content and hardware from a single interface.

Through their platforms, users can remotely perform tasks such as powering devices on and off, rebooting players, verifying content playback, restarting applications, and clearing the system cache. The goal is to reduce downtime, speed up troubleshooting, and minimize the need for on-site intervention across networks spanning hundreds or thousands of screens.

“Screencloud’s relationship with Amazon goes right back to the beginning, when we built much of our software around its functionality with the Fire TV Stick,” said Mark McDermott, CEO of Screencloud. “We were proud to be one of the first vendors featured on the Amazon Signage Stick, and now we’re one of the first to offer Remote Device Management on this market-leading player.”

The move reflects a broader shift toward Mobile Device Management-style control in the signage industry, where centralized, hardware-level oversight has become a core operational requirement as networks grow in scale and complexity. By embedding remote management directly into their CMS platforms, both Screencloud and Novisign are positioning the Amazon Signage Stick as a low-cost player that now offers the kind of visibility, reliability, and control traditionally associated with higher-end commercial media players.

(Image: Amazon)