Invidis to Spotlight Signage and Retail Strategy at ISE 2026 with DSS Summit and Retail Conference

January 27, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

As Integrated Systems Europe 2026 rapidly approaches, invidis is once again positioning itself at the center of the industry’s strategic conversation with two thought-leadership programs in Barcelona: the Digital Signage Summit (DSS ISE) on February 4 and the ISE Retail Conference on February 5.

The Digital Signage Summit will open with market and technology outlooks from invidis managing director Florian Rotberg and senior partner Stefan Schieker, setting the stage for a day of discussion around managed signage, artificial intelligence, retail media, and the ongoing consolidation of the global signage ecosystem.

The speaker lineup brings together executives and analysts from across the industry, including Mats Klevjer of Broadsign, Stan Richter of SignageOS, Gianluca Pasquali of M-Cube, Juha Kuosmanen of Microsoft, John Schweikert of Poppulo, Daniel Brookes of Intel, Tamara Bebb, CEO of Spectrio, and Futuresource Consulting’s Ted Romanowitz. Sessions will focus on how AI is moving from experimentation to operational reality, how managed services are reshaping deployment and lifecycle models, and how digital signage is converging with retail media and data-driven advertising networks.

The free-to-attend ISE Retail Conference on February 5 will extend those themes into the store environment, examining how brands and retailers are using digital experience platforms, content, and analytics to connect physical and digital channels, improve customer engagement, and deliver measurable return on investment. Curated by invidis, the program will feature case studies and best-practice insights from retailers, integrators, and technology providers, along with a guided show-floor tour highlighting innovative store concepts and digital touchpoints across ISE.

The two conferences reflect the shift of digital signage and retail technology toward software-centric, service-oriented, and AI-enabled business models, with an emphasis on strategy and execution rather than product launches alone.

For attendees planning to participate in the Digital Signage Summit, invidis is offering a 30 percent discount on summit tickets with the promo code ise26_invidis30 once registered for ISE 2026, providing an added incentive to join what is one of the key annual forums for senior decision-makers in the signage and retail experience industries. A link to the invidis conference overview can be found here.

On Thursday evening, February 5, after the Retail Conference, Samsung and invidis will host the exclusive networking event “Retail Reimagined.” The event will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Samsung booth, Hall 3, 3F500. The evening will feature welcome remarks by Henrik Hansen, NRF insights from Florian Rotberg, and a guided Samsung booth tour with a dedicated retail focus. Registration for “Retail Reimagined” is available via this link.

(Image: invidis)