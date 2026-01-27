Audfly Brings Directional Audio and Voice Interaction to Digital Signage at ISE 2026

January 27, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

China-based acoustic technology specialist Audfly is using ISE 2026 in Barcelona to showcase how highly directional sound and focused voice pickup can transform digital signage and interactive displays in noisy public environments.

At its stand in Hall 5, Booth 5N190, the company is presenting its Focus Aura platform, which combines sound-beam loudspeakers with precision microphone technology to create what it describes as a personal audio and interaction zone around a screen. The approach is designed to allow users to clearly hear and speak with digital content without sound spilling into surrounding spaces, addressing a long-standing challenge for kiosks and interactive signage deployed in busy retail, transportation, and exhibition settings.

Audfly says the system can deliver targeted audio and accurate voice capture even in environments with high ambient noise, enabling speech-based interaction and private listening without the need for headsets or enclosed booths. The technology is aimed at integrators and display manufacturers looking to add a new layer of interactivity while avoiding the audio clutter that often accompanies open-plan digital experiences.

“By combining precision sound emission with targeted voice pickup, we are creating a ‘Private Sound Zone’ for digital signage, allowing for clear, private, and noise-free user interaction without physical barriers,” said Junwei Mao, head of R&D at Audfly.

Audfly is also demonstrating how its directional audio and beamforming microphone technologies can be integrated directly into digital signage and smart display designs, positioning sound as a core component of immersive, conversational, and AI-enabled screen experiences rather than a secondary add-on.

(Image: Audfly)