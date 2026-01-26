ISE 2025 show floor (Image: ISE)

ISE 2026: Industry Trends, Must-See Conferences, and the City Experiences Worth Your Time

January 26, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

ISE 2026 is just around the corner and if you work in digital signage, this is one show you can’t afford to miss – even if you’re only following it virtually. For our invidis Global newsletter, we have curated a comprehensive ISE preview, covering everything you need to know ahead of the event.

Starting this Friday, invidis Global will deliver the latest news, trends, and insights directly from the show floor.

ISE 2026: The invidis Trade Show Guide
ISE in Barcelona is just around the corner – and especially for first-time visitors, many questions arise: What are the key innovations? How do I get to the exhibition venue?

ISE is a platform for exchange and innovation. (Image: ISE)

DSS ISE 2026: Deep Talks on Trends and Technology
The Digital Signage Summit ISE 2026 will provide in-depth insights into the potential of AI, managed signage, and many other key industry trends.

Impressions from DSS ISE 2025 (Image: ISE)

ISE Retail Conference: Digital Trends in Retail with invidis
The Retail Conference at ISE 2026 highlights the latest trends and developments for brands and retailers. The program features best practices, new workflows, and ROI measurement approaches for modern in-store

Throwback to the ISE Retail Conference 2025 (Image: ISE)

Sixteen:Nine Mixer: The Must-Attend Event for the ISE Power Crowd
The legendary Sixteen:Nine Mixer will once again take place on the eve of ISE 2026 – this time with a refreshed concept and a new level of exclusivity.

Impressions from the Sixteen:Nine Mixer at ISE 2025 (Image: invidis)

ISE 2026: Barcelona beyond Fira Gran Via
Barcelona | While the global industry meets once a year for a few days annually at Fira Gran Via, some digital signage companies operate showrooms year-round.

Trison's Barcelona office (Image: Trison)

ISE 2026: All Conferences and Summits
Everything you need to know about the content program in Barcelona: ISE 2026 features six industry summits, forums, and a new Megatrends program, where industry experts discuss the most important

ISE is a platform for exchange and innovation. (Image: ISE)

ISE 2026: The Effects of Trump‑Era Tariffs on ProAV
Barcelona | Trump‑era tariffs continue to reshape the global ProAV and digital signage market, with costs, supply chains and competitive dynamics undergoing fundamental shifts. At ISE 2026, industry leaders will

ISE Tradescape Conference with invids, Wall Street Journal, Omdia and TD Synnex (Image: invidis)

ISE 2026: Samsung Presents VXT 4.0

With VXT 4.0, Samsung wants to move AI-driven content, workflow automation, and smarter device management from promise to reality. The live reveal will take place at ISE on February 4
Samsung unveils the 4th generation of VXT at ISE 2026. (Image: Samsung)

“Ready for ISE”: invidis impact Webinar

Which trends really matter? What is not to be missed? Ahead of ISE 2026, invidis impact addresses these questions and more in its "Ready for ISE" webinar.

invidis impact prepares ISE 2026 participants in the "Ready for ISE" webinar. (Photo: invidis)

ISE 2026: Nexxt Launches AI-in-AV Conference

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping every corner of the AV industry – from digital signage and ProAV to unified communications and workplace technology. At ISE 2026, the conversation should move beyond
Nexxt AI-in-AV Conference at ISE 2026 (Image: invidis)

ISE 2026: “Spark” Launches as a New Showcase for the Creative Industries

Screens are nothing without content, and speakers are nothing without sound. The creative part of the ProAV business will receive its own stage at this year's ISE with "Spark," a
“Spark” debuts at ISE 2026 to highlight creative technology. (Image: ISE)

ISE 2026: Bridging Latin America and Europe

At ISE 2026, Europe meets the world – and this year, Latin America takes center stage. The show once again hosts the European Latin America AV Forum (ELAF), underscoring the
ISE 2025 EU-LATAM Panel hosted by invidis (Image: ISE)

ISE 2026: Global AV Rethinks Risk, Resilience, and Reach

The global ProAV industry is entering a new era shaped by tariffs, shifting supply chains, and a renewed focus on resilience. As growth normalizes, businesses are recalibrating strategies, exploring new
Busy container port (Image: Unsplash)

 

 

 

