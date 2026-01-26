ISE 2026: Industry Trends, Must-See Conferences, and the City Experiences Worth Your Time

January 26, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

ISE 2026 is just around the corner and if you work in digital signage, this is one show you can’t afford to miss – even if you’re only following it virtually. For our invidis Global newsletter, we have curated a comprehensive ISE preview, covering everything you need to know ahead of the event.

Starting this Friday, invidis Global will deliver the latest news, trends, and insights directly from the show floor.

Subscribe now to the free invidis Global newsletter to get all ISE highlights straight to your inbox – and explore even more coverage on our sister platform, invidis.com. Scroll down for our full ISE preview.