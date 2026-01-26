IAB Europe Updates Commerce Media Standards and Ad Formats as Retail Media Scales

January 26, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

IAB Europe has released updated Commerce and Retail Media Measurement Standards along with new Flexi Ad Sizes Guidelines, aiming to bring greater consistency and scalability to one of digital advertising’s fastest-growing sectors.

Originally published in April 2024, the Retail Media Measurement Standards have now been updated following a public comment period from September to November 2025 and reissued as the IAB Europe Commerce Media Measurement Standards V2, reflecting extensive industry feedback and the expanding scope of commerce-driven media.

The revised framework sharpens how performance is defined and compared across retail and commerce media, covering areas such as sales attribution, incrementality, and the growing role of off-site and quick-commerce formats. In parallel, the new Flexi Ad Sizes Guidelines introduce standardized, flexible aspect ratios designed to reduce creative fragmentation and simplify activation across retailer platforms, devices, and screen types.

Jason Wescott, Global Head of Commerce Solutions at WPP Media and Chair of IAB Europe’s Retail & Commerce Media Committee, said the goal is to give the market a common foundation as investment accelerates. “The updated measurement standards are a direct response to this challenge, bringing greater clarity, consistency, and comparability to commerce media measurement, while still allowing the flexibility needed to reflect different business models and market maturity.”

The updated Commerce Media Measurement Standards V2 and Flexi Ad Sizes Guidelines are available on IAB Europe’s website. You can also access the FAQ document here.