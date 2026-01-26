Chichester Introduces Smart E-Ink Signage in City Center Trial

January 26, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Chichester, England, City Council rolled out a pilot scheme to test modern E-Ink digital displays in the heart of the city center as part of efforts to enhance wayfinding and public information for residents and visitors. The initiative sees three battery-powered, 13-inch E-Ink screens installed at key sites, including along North and East Streets, to offer clear visibility in daylight and at night and to show up-to-date “What’s On” listings and navigation support throughout the day and evening.

The screens are designed for low energy use, with batteries that can last up to five years, and can be updated remotely via cloud-based systems, enabling timely information changes without the need for constant maintenance. Funding for the three-month trial came from an approximately US$18,250 allocation from the Community Infrastructure Levy earmarked for wayfinding improvements.

Council officials say the trial will help them understand how digital wayfinding can complement Chichester’s traditional heritage fingerposts, particularly after dark when static signs are harder to read. Public feedback and use data collected during the pilot will shape decisions about whether to expand the system across the city and potentially include low-cost support for local community events and activities through the display network.

With major cities such as Tokyo, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles already using E-Ink displays at transit stops, more cities and towns are adopting the technology due to its energy efficiency and low long-term costs.