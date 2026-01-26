AUO Display Plus Unveils Full E-Paper Retail Suite at ISE 2026

January 26, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

AUO Display Plus, the solutions arm of panel maker AUO, will focus on e-paper-based displays for its ISE 2026 showcase – the result of a partnership with fellow Taiwanese company E Ink, the pioneer of anything and everything e-paper-related.

At the center of the presentation will be the Aecoretail Suite, featuring the Aecopost and Aecotag solutions. Aecopost is a battery-powered signage system based on E Ink’s Spectra-6 technology. It offers the usual benefits of e-paper: it can run without a continuous power stream to display static content and can be installed cable-free. Content can be managed centrally via a cloud platform, through APIs, or with a mobile application.

Aecotag complements the portfolio as a cloud-based electronic shelf labeling (ESL) system, enabling wireless updates of pricing and content. It supports installations of up to 4,000 units and allows centralized management across multiple locations. Communication is wireless, and the system is optimized for low power consumption.

Beyond the Aecoretail Suite, AUO Display Plus is also showcasing a range of retail display tech, including e-paper in multiple formats, plus MicroLED and LCD solutions. All demonstrations are on display at booth 2S200.