Video Interview: Dise’s Sebastian Kryh on Cracking the U.S. Market as a European ISV

January 23, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The CMS company Dise, based in Sweden, has a habit of operating quietly in the background. As a pure partner business, Dise sets itself apart from its sister companies within the Vertiseit Group – Grassfish and Visual Art – which pursue direct go-to-market strategies and offer comprehensive end-to-end solutions.

Over the past year, Dise has expanded into the U.S. with the opening of an office in Atlanta, and CEO Sebastian Kryh relocated with his family from Sweden to help get the operation off the ground. When he attended our invidis Executive Club in Miami, I had a chat with him to talk about establishing a foothold in the North American market – and what he hopes to see more of from the industry in 2026.

Transcript:

Sebastian, good to have you. Why don’t you introduce yourself very quickly. Thank you for having me, Antonia. So I’m Sebastian Kryh. I’m the CEO from Dise. And Dise is part of the Vertiseit group out of Sweden which also acquired Visual Art in the last year. I think that’s correct. Yeah. Has that changed any of your work as far?

Not really. It means that advertised family has grown and we got more smart people in the group. But from a Dise perspective, we’re sticking to our channel strategy and to our our business plan. From the Dise perspective, it has little to no effect at all. As you just mentioned Dise is a highly partner focused company, always has been.

What are some challenges in the industry you’re seeing that you think require closer collaboration? So our approach on, on things is not to reinvent the wheel, right? If there’re smart people and out there that’s doing anything from retail media to composers to great, good content, we want to work with them instead of doing building one on our own, right?

So we. We sell through the channel to our integrators and our partners. But we also work with both software and hardware partners to make sure that we have a complete product to when we take it to the market. And strengthening that is, is odd to solve what we’re about. You just have office in the us Yep.

Have the different regions played out for you in the past year? So it’s been really exciting to work with the US off course. We’ve done business with North America for many years, but to really take it to the next level, we open up an office in Atlanta, down south in Georgia. And we’ve seen good traction good conversations.

It was a little bit of slower start of the year with tariffs and things pushed a few projects. But overall, we had a good catch up in Q3 and now Q4. So we’re hitting our targets of. Of double digit growth and what we’re doing. We’re doing good year. Okay. So you have your first customers, first rollouts.

First rollouts, yeah. And we had some partners before we came here that were already signed and we’re working, engaging with them , to do more rollouts and more products. And. The interesting part with the u it’s such a big market as everybody knows, right? And the heart market to crack.

So let’s be honest, let’s honest, that’s which are the verticals that you’re seeing the most potential in, specifically in the us? So we’re doing really good when it comes to grocery inconvenience. That, that’s spark. So we’re retail focused and to us that’s one, one of the big we’re seeing a lot of good conversations in that area.

Yeah. So for your first projects how big of a rollout are we talking about here? Can you give us a bit? Yeah. So we details we have , a really good partner of our scientific games which works with re in the US and worldwide, but from so many US projects we’re for this year it’s been in a thousands, which we rolled out and it’s usually gas stations and convenience stores, right?

Yeah. Numbers that are a lot harder to achieve in Europe. Yeah. Congratulations. That sounds good. So going forward, what would you like to see more of in the industry? So , we are happy with the progress that we see the market, but what we’re all about is in-store experience, right? We don’t just wanna be a screen on the wall.

We want to be the part of the complete concept. And we’re seeing more of those conversations where the digital is coming in at an earlier stage, meaning that it gets. Can be part of it. It’s not just another hanger or anything like that. So that’s what we’re really trying to push and that’s the partners we wanna work with that, that see the same future where it’s more of engaging, more data driven, more personalized experience.

In the physical retail space. Thank you so much, Sebastian. It was good having you. Thank you so much.