Ross Video Returns To ISE With Vertex Launch And Expanded Broadcast AV Focus

January 23, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Ross Video will return to Integrated Systems Europe next month with the ISE debut of Vertex, a unified control platform, and an expanded showcase of solutions for Broadcast AV and sports and entertainment environments.

Vertex brings video, audio, lighting, and control into a single platform designed to support immersive experiences across interactive installations, live entertainment, large-scale productions, and projection-mapping environments. As reported by invidis, the platform joined the Ross Video portfolio following the company’s acquisition late last year, further extending Ross’s push into experiential technologies.

At ISE, Ross will demonstrate how its live production technologies support both Broadcast AV and Sports and Entertainment use cases. For Broadcast AV applications, the company will highlight how solutions such as Quorum, Media I/O, and Streamline Pro enable multi-space production workflows, consistent branding and content delivery, and integration with existing AV infrastructure while maintaining broadcast-grade performance.

In sports and entertainment environments, Ross will showcase Vertex as part of a broader demonstration focused on immersive, synchronized audience experiences. The company says Vertex, together with tools including XPression Tessera and Ultrix, is designed to simplify control workflows while supporting advanced projection mapping and large-scale live productions.

Ross Video’s presence at ISE will extend beyond its main exhibit. Ross technology will power live programming and workshops at the AVIXA TV studio, and appear at the Christie booth as part of projection-mapping demonstrations incorporating Vertex.

Ross executives will also take part in multiple speaking sessions during the show, including a keynote by CEO David Ross focused on the convergence of broadcast and AV technologies.

“ISE is a key opportunity for us to showcase the impact Ross is making in Corporate AV and Sports and Entertainment,” said Oscar Juste, senior vice president of global sales at Ross Video. “With Vertex, we’re showing how organizations can deliver scalable, consistent, and immersive live experiences across different environments.”

(Image: Ross Video/Oasis immersion)