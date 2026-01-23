Napa Lighted Art Festival Turns Downtown Into a Month-Long Projection-Mapped Gallery

January 23, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Downtown Napa, California, has once again become an open-air canvas with the return of the Napa Lighted Art Festival, a month-long outdoor projection mapping event that transforms city buildings into large-scale works of digital art. Running from Saturday, January 17 through Sunday, February 15, the free, walkable festival features 15 projection-mapped installations that blend art, architecture, and technology across the downtown core.

During the first nine nights of the festival, three landmark buildings are illuminated with full-scale projection artwork, creating vivid visual experiences that highlight both the creative content and the historic character of the structures themselves. The installations invite visitors to experience familiar urban spaces in a new way, using light and motion to reshape facades into dynamic storytelling surfaces.

Supporting the technical backbone of the event is Panasonic Projector & Display Americas, which is supplying the projection systems that deliver imagery across large architectural surfaces. The company is also working with participating artists to ensure color accuracy, image clarity and consistent coverage, enabling the artworks to be seen as intended across varying lighting and weather conditions.

Beyond its visual appeal, the festival highlights projection and light as an artistic medium, while also serving as an economic and cultural driver for Napa during the long winter nights by drawing locals and tourists downtown after dark.