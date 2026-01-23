Australia’s Out-Of-Home Ad Industry Gets A New Standard on March 9

January 23, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Australia’s long-anticipated unified audience measurement system for Out-of-Home advertising – Move – will go live on Monday, 9 March 2026, ushering in a new era of planning, buying, and media reporting for the country’s OoH market, which totals over 150,000 outdoor sites.

Developed collaboratively by the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) and supported by leading industry partners, Move is positioned as the only official industry currency for OoH, replacing legacy measurement systems and setting a new benchmark for capturing and analyzing audience exposure.

Under the new rollout, OMA media owner members and licensed media agencies will be able to book campaigns using Move data from March 9, with the official transition to the platform taking full effect the following week on Monday, March 16, 2026. From that date, Move becomes the central standard for campaign planning, buying, and reporting across the Australian Out-of-Home landscape.

OMA and Move CEO Elizabeth McIntyre said the launch reflects extensive cross-industry collaboration and a collective ambition to raise the bar for OoH measurement. McIntyre emphasized that with Move, media owners and buyers will have access to “unprecedented levels of insight and measurement” to guide decisions for their clients.

The rollout also serves as a milestone for licensed agencies and advertisers, who are strongly encouraged to register ahead of the go-live date. After March 16, new campaigns will no longer be bookable using the previous iteration, Move 1.5, signaling a full shift to the updated measurement platform.

Industry analysts and media buyers have described Move’s arrival as a crucial advancement for the Australian market – providing a unified and transparent way to quantify Out-of-Home audiences and deliver comparable metrics to other major media channels.

(Images: Ooh Media)